CCMH Auxiliary Board Meeting Minutes

The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Nov. 21, with 24 members Denise Coder, Sara Nelson and Brett Altman present. Presiden…

Community Service Project

Webelo II Scouts Logan Miller, Landon Miller, Conner Johnson, Ethan Siggins, Riley Strand and Noah Huddleson recently met to make fleece tie b…

Letters to Santa

  • Updated

Dear Santa - I love cats! A lot of people love turtles. And I love videos. My favorite video is Games are Dark and A Lot More Deadly Games, I …

Atlantic Officials Sworn In

Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones and three councilmembers, Gerald Brink, Dick Casady and Kathy Sommers were officially sworn in during Wednesday nigh…

Rotary Donation

Atlantic Rotary Club President Hans Krengel presented a check for $1,100 to Christina Bateman for the new non-profit Faith’s Friends.  Faith’s…

On The Road With The Everharts

The terrible fires that were raging 10 miles east of us in Oceanside, Calif., is now under control.  The hard working and incredibly brave fir…