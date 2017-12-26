An Atlantic man was arrested last week by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s office for violation of probation, and later taken to Polk …
There is little doubt that winter is in full force at the end of 2017, and the area is now in the midst of extreme cold weather thanks to sing…
An Atlantic teen was injured in an accident on Tuesday afternoon that occurred at the intersection of White Pole Road and 635th Street, at app…
The year 2017 marks significant centennials for American history. Widely known and commemorated is the centennial of the United States’ entry …
ATLANTIC – After receiving feedback on a project that would create public garden spaces in Atlantic, the Parks and Recreation Department is no…
Join the staff and Friends of Lake Anita State Park on a free, guided hike on New Year’s Day. Hikers can meet at 10 am at the camp ground regi…
The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Nov. 21, with 24 members Denise Coder, Sara Nelson and Brett Altman present. Presiden…
Webelo II Scouts Logan Miller, Landon Miller, Conner Johnson, Ethan Siggins, Riley Strand and Noah Huddleson recently met to make fleece tie b…
The state of Iowa is coming up on an anniversary. The year 2020 will be the 100th Anniversary of Iowa’s State Park system - a date that could…
Dear Santa - I love cats! A lot of people love turtles. And I love videos. My favorite video is Games are Dark and A Lot More Deadly Games, I …
CASS COUNTY - A brave group of volunteers took it all off to put on a fund-raiser for a good cause: Relay for Life with this year’s Relay for …
Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones and three councilmembers, Gerald Brink, Dick Casady and Kathy Sommers were officially sworn in during Wednesday nigh…
ATLANTIC - The Cass County Board of Supervisors will select a new County Attorney at its year-end meeting on Dec. 29.
New Year resolutions are common this time of year. Some are easily broken; others are sincerely made, but hard to keep. The decision to elimin…
Atlantic Rotary Club President Hans Krengel presented a check for $1,100 to Christina Bateman for the new non-profit Faith’s Friends. Faith’s…
ATLANTIC – The Cass County Health System Foundation announced their 2018 Campaign is to raise $250,000 for new endoscopy equipment for Cass Co…
ISU Extension in Cass County is excited to partner with the Nishna Valley Family YMCA to offer “On Their Own and OK!” a course to help youth g…
A Legislative Coffee is planned for Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Marne and Elk Horn Telephone Company. State Representative Steve Holt…
The terrible fires that were raging 10 miles east of us in Oceanside, Calif., is now under control. The hard working and incredibly brave fir…
ATLANTIC - The Atlantic Police and Reserve Departments held their annual Christmas programs Dec. 16 and 17. On Saturday, the Atlantic Police R…
ATLANTIC – Atlantic Park Director Seth Staashelm is expected to announce during Monday night's meeting Atlantic Park Board Meeting that the ic…