Audubon County Residents–The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Audubon County invites the community to rally together as part of the Sept. 12, at John James Audubon City Park to help celebrate and save lives from cancer. Due to the pandemic, Relay For Life events might look different, but the passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged.
“We will hopefully be able to come together in person this Fall. The Event Leadership Team is planning a “Drive Through” meal prepared by “Two Palms Grilling” for those who are more comfortable staying in their cars and eating at home. Or you can bring your lawn chairs, spread out to eat, and enjoy music provided by Jo Bean in the park. When you need to get up and stretch your legs, walk around and look at the yard signs honoring all our loved ones who have been on their cancer journey. Let’s rally together in the fight against cancer and make a difference”, Suzie Mages, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society shares. “We still envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer. Unfortunately, that future is currently more at risk as there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 has forced the postponement of many fundraising activities this past year. We need you to help us give hope the advantage for the future to be cancer free.”
There are many ways to get involved.
• Be part of the Relay For Life of Audubon County: Sign-up to join an existing team or start a new team.
• Register as a Survivor: Let us celebrate you this September.
• Donate: If you can’t participate in this year’s Relay event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.
• Become a Sponsor: Your business, family, church or community organization can help support our mission as a sponsor.
Relay For Life of Audubon County is currently open for registration for Teams, Participants, Survivors and Sponsors. Please go to www.relayforlife.org/auduboncountyia today to register or donate, and help with our local fundraising efforts. Donations can also be dropped off at Audubon State Bank.
For more than 25 years, participants and volunteers across the area have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.
“Fundraising through Relay For Life is more important than ever and we can’t allow progress to be put on hold because of the pandemic. Cancer won’t stop, and neither can we,” said Mages.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event – it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Please join us to be part of helping the next generation!