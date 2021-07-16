WINTERSET – It’s hard for a coach not to get emotional at a time like this.
The voice Atlantic baseball coach Joe Brummer cracked a bit when he was asked to reflect on the season just passed.
“The program’s going int he right direction. it’s definitely a testament to these seniors and the time they’ve put in we’ll figure out ...,” he said, trying to hold back his emotions.
This group of seniors, after all, was his first group to be with him three years. Some joined along the way, but this year’s group was comprised of Brendan Atkinson, Bodie Johnson, Gunner Kirchhoff, Colin Mullenix, Garrett Reynolds, Grant Sturm, Zane Vance and Steele McLaren.
“Because I’ve had these guys since ... we’ve got a lot of young talent,” said Brummer. “The (junior varsity) was full of young sophomores that won a lot more games at the end of the year. They did an excellent job of growing and learning from these (seniors) and they’ll be good.”
Indeed, it was a time of reflection, one that came too soon for Atlantic.
Winterset just simply had their “A” game, and it went a long way toward a 10-0 victory in five innings in Friday night’s Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 opener at Winterset.
Husky pitcher Justin Hackett had a big part of his team’s dominating win. Forty-nine of his 70 pitches went for strikes, and he ended up striking out 12 Trojans, including the last seven he faced.
The TCU commit, in fact, faced just one batter over the minimum he could have faced in five innings. Trojan senior Garrett Reynolds had the lone base hit, a hard liner that went into right center for a base hit. That was with two out in the third and with two out.
“They did a really good job of throwing strikes,” understated Brummer. “We knew he was going to be good and we knew he was going to be talented. He was extremely good and extremely talented.
“They got a couple more hits than we did and that was the difference in the game.”
And on the offensive end, the Huskies got the job done early. With the bottom of their order loading the bases with one out, Dawson Forgy slammed a bases-clearing double to left, and the rout was on.
The lead was 6-0 Winterset after two innings, and Will Heithoff’s solo home run and three more runs in the fifth accounted for the rest of the scoring.
Forgy ended with five RBI on the night as the Huskies touched Lane Nelson and reliever Dayton Templeton for 12 hits on the night.
Atlantic ended the season 12-15, continuing to improve their season win total for the third year in a row. Winterset moves on to host Denison-Schleswig – the Monarchs ousted Carroll – in Monday’s substate semifinal.