GUTHRIE CENTER – Change can be a hard thing, but many times it leads to something good.
Earlier this year, the staff of Audubon County’s Public Health Department resigned, leaving the county without anyone to provide services to residents. At that time, public health officials reached out to Guthrie County Public Health to see if they would be willing to take over those services on a trial basis as Guthrie County was already providing home health services to residents of Audubon County.
Since July 1, Guthrie County public health employees have been providing services such as immunization clinics and other public health services in Audubon County. Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber feels that the few weeks have gone well.
“It’s going really well,” he said.
Arber said he was happy that Audubon County Memorial Hospital was allowing his staff to locate in their facility while the hospital converts a building on their property into offices and clinics for public health. Previously, Audubon County Public Health’s offices were located on the top floor of the courthouse.
Over the past few weeks, Arber said his staff has been categorizing equipment and seeing what is needed to carry out their public health mission and what services are needed for Audubon County residents. He said he was pleased with the support his organization was receiving from the hospital.
“For the most part, it’s been a good relationship,” Arber said.
He said the combination of the two health departments has allowed some shifting of responsibility in his department, allowing them to turn Kent Irwin’s parttime emergency coordinator’s position into a fulltime position. Irwin’s duties include emergency planning for weather-induced emergencies such as flooding or tornadoes, public health emergencies such as COVID-19, and other disasters that could impact a community.
Arber said the goal now is to help Audubon County to achieve the same level of health services as Guthrie County. Currently, Guthrie County is ranked 23rd out of Iowa’s 99 counties, while Audubon County is ranked 90th.
Another area that Arber said his department is working on is finding efficiencies for the two offices and standardizing services between the two counties. He also said his department is in the process of interviewing nurses for Audubon County to provide services there.
