AMES – The News-Telegraph’s two area golfers competing in the Iowa Class 1A girls’ state golf meet finished their seasons, one of them with a top-20 finish.
Jenna Reynolds, a senior from Griswold, finished with a 183, firing a 91 on her second day on the links at Ames Golf & Country Club. That was one stroke better than her first-day score.
Reynolds was a three-year qualifier, and her score and individual placing this week was her career best.
She made the trip as part of a qualifying team her freshman year in 2018. The Tigers finished sixth with a 776, 36 behind that year’s state champion, Iowa Valley. She finished 40th individually with a two-day score of 195. She qualified again in 2019, still finishing 40th but taking two strokes off her two-day score to finish with a 193.
There was no 2020 season, and this past spring, Reynolds was the medalist at both rounds of the regionals to advance to state.
The other area qualifier, Reese Snyder of CAM, capped her sophomore year with a 46th-place finish and a two-day score of 205. She fired a 104 on her second day.
Snyder was a fifth-place finisher at the Rolling Valley Conference meet, but came back to finish as medalist at the first round regional meet. She then tied for sixth and captured one of the final state qualifying meet spots at the regional final.
Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully was the state medalist with a 154, two ahead of Edgewood-Colesburg’s Madeline Streicher. Algona Bishop Garrigan was the state champion with a 671, some 74 strokes ahead of runner up Central Lyon.
Other classes:
Class 2A: Kylie Carey of Van Meter was state medalist with a 155, one stroke ahead of Roland-Story’s Kaitlyn Rahfeldt. Complete team results were not available.
Class 3A: State medalist Eden Lorbach had a 149, two better than Kiki Bruner from Washington. Complete team results were not available.
Class 4A: Bettendorf’s Shannyn Volger had a five-under par 137 for the tournament to win the state title, beating Newton’s Rylee Heryford by four strokes. West Des Moines Valley was the team champion with a two-day score of 604, ahead of Pleasant Valley by 62 strokes.