The Audubon tennis teams were beaten by Red Oak in non-conference action Tuesday afternoon.
The boys lost 5-1, but it was Eli Deist and Tyler Ruggard who picked up the Wheelers’ first victory of the season, theirs coming at No.1 doubles with an 8-5 win over the Tigers’ Josh Ierette and Xavier Ross.
Connor Christensen lost a heartbreaker at No. 3 singles, falling 9-8 (7-1) to Tyler Strunk. Each of the other Wheelers won at least one game, with the closest being Deist at No. 2 singles, falling 8-4 to Joshua LeRette.
On the girls’ side, the Wheelers were beaten 9-0 by the Tigers. Aleah Hermansen came the closest to victory, falling 9-8 to the Tigers’ Jessica Lukehart at No. 2 singles. Kate Tessman and Jill Denny fell 8-6 at No. 2 doubles to Lukehart and Tessa Rolenc.
WHEELERS FALL TO ST. ALBERT
Tyler Ruggard, Eli Deist and Connor Christensen each won a set against their Falcon opponents, but the Wheelers came up empty in a 6-0 loss Monday afternoon in Council Bluffs.
Ruggard, Deist and Christensen, representing Nos. 1 through 3, each fell 8-1 to the Falcons’ Jeff Miller, Carter White and Dan McGrath, respectively.
GIRLS
Red Oak 9, Audubon 0
Tuesday, April 13, at Audubon
Singles: Rhena Rolenc (RO) def. Kya Petersen 8-0; Jessica Kuekhaft (RO) def. Aleah Hermansen 9-7; Tessa Rolenc (RO) def. Kate Tessman 8-1; Anna Grizzard (RO) def. Rachel Heuss 8-2; Brooklyn Johnson (RO) def. Jill Denny; Merced Ramirez (RO) def. Sophia Sebetka 8-3.
Doubles: R. Rolenc-Ramirez (RO) def. Petersen-Hermansen 8-2; Lukehart-T. Rolenc (RO) def. Tessman-Denny; Grizzard-Johnson (RO) def. Heuss-Sebetka.
BOYS
Council Bluffs St. Albert 6, Audubon 0
Monday, April 12, at Council Bluffs
Singles: Jeff Miller (SA) def. Tyler Rugaard; Carter White (SA) def. Eli Deist 8-1; Dan McGrath (SA) def. Connor Christensen 8-1; Cole Pekny (SA) def. Jake Lauritsen 8-0.
Doubles: Miller-White (SA) def. Deist-Rugaard 8-0; McGrath-Pekny (SA) def. Christensen-Lauritsen 8-0.
Red Oak 5, Audubon 1
Tuesday, April 13, at Red Oak
Singles: Max DeVries (RO) def. Tyler Rugaard 8-2; Joshua LeRette (RO) def. Eli Deist 8-4; Tyler Strunk (RO) def. Connor Christensen 9-8 (7-1); Corbin Wolfe (RO) def. Jake Lauritsen 8-1.
Doubles: Deist-Rugaard (Aud) def. Josh Ierette-Xavier Ross 8-5; Jonah Wemhoff-Nate Ernst (RO) def. Christensen-Laruitsen 8-3.