St. Anthony Regional Hospital and St. Anthony Foundation are continuing to invest in the next generation of health care professionals through a new scholarship opportunity. Students enrolled full-time in an accredited medical or osteopathic school, and are from Carroll, Audubon, Calhoun, Crawford, Greene or Sac counties are encouraged to apply. Preference is given for students who demonstrate an interest in practicing in Iowa and especially in a rural regional setting such as St. Anthony Regional Hospital. Academic achievement and leadership qualities will also be considered.
Scholarship criteria is now available through the St. Anthony Foundation for students enrolled in medical school, and range in amounts up to $5,000. Scholarships will be applied towards tuition, books and/or equipment.
“We are delighted to aid in the continuing education of tomorrow’s health care leaders,” said Trish Roberts, St. Anthony Foundation Development Director. “Medical school scholarships are a new opportunity to support local students furthering their education into the difficult and expensive world of medical school.”
For more information, call the St. Anthony Foundation at (712) 794-5287 or email foundation@stanthonyhospital.org. Additional information about the scholarships is available online at https://www.stanthonyhospital.org/about-us/support-us/scholarships. To be considered for a scholarship, materials must be received by June 15, 2021.