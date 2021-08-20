CASS COUNTY — Officials with the Cass County Auditor’s office remind area residents that nomination petitions to run for a city office must be filed no more than 71 and no less than 47 days prior to the regular election.
That means, in 2021, the first day to file nomination petitions to appear on the Nov. 2 city election ballot is Aug. 23, and the last day to file papers is Sept. 16. Nomination forms are available from the County Auditor, City Clerk or online.
Nomination papers for school offices to be filled in 2021 must be filed with the school board secretary, and those can be filed beginning Aug. 23, with the last day to file being Sept. 16, 2021.
Election information, including the candidate nomination form, is available online at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, from the local school board secretary’s offices and from the county auditor’s office.
Check with your local school board secretary for local school board director district boundaries.