AUDUBON — Audubon residents may have to pay fees if Audubon Fire and Rescue responds to a fire or accident if the Audubon City Council approves the third reading of an ordinance allowing them to charge for fire services at their meeting tonight.
The fire department has not previously charged fees for these services, but City Clerk Joe Foran said charging the fees would help the department to recoup costs and help set aside funds for future needs, for example a new fire truck, instead of bonding. The Atlantic Fire Department does not charge for fire services.
If the ordinance is approved, the council is expected to approve a schedule of those fees by resolution as well.
The schedule includes the following fees:
Feasibility Inspections, $150 each
Fire Extinguisher Class, up to $70
Safety Classes, up to $500
Burning Permits, up to $35 each
Vehicle Fires, up to $500
Grass Fires, up to $300
Structure Fires, up to $500
Rescue Calls/Extrications, up to $1,000
Commercial Fires, up to $5,000
Structure Burning, up to $500
Propane/fuel tank, up to $25
Hazardous material response (per Iowa Fire Service)
Fire Reports, up to $10
Confined Space Rescue, up to $4,500
Foran said earlier that fire officials had done research on what insurance companies typically paid for these types of fees, and set the amounts based on that research.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.