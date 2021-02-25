NEWELL – Audubon hung around with Newell-Fonda for about a quarter.
Then the Mustangs took off, and in the end, galloped to a relatively easy 78-36 win over the Wheelers, ending what had been one of Audubon’s best seasons in recent memory.
Simply put, the Mustangs showed why they are the defending state champions and hold a No. 2-ranking in the last Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union poll. They outplayed the Wheelers for the balance of the game.
It was just 18-11 after the first quarter and the Wheelers may have thought they had a chance, but if a 22-10 N-F run in the second quarter didn’t squash any thoughts of Audubon pulling off an upset, then a third-quarter 27-8 surge that put the game on continuous clock did.
The Sievers sisters, Macy and Bailey, had 17 and 13 points, respectively, to lead a balanced Mustang effort that saw 10 players score. Audubon was also outrebounded 36-27.
Aleah Hermansen had 20 points to lead the Wheeler effort while Johanna Sauers grabbed eight rebounds.
Newell-Fonda went on to beat CAM in the regional final to sew up a state tournament berth.
The Wheelers ended with a 14-8 record, and ended a two-season run of 29-16. The best season most recently was in 2015-2016, when Audubon won 16 games.
Four seniors played their final game; Sydney Beymer, Katelyn Nielsen, Johanna Sauers and Kodie Sporrer.