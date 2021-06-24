BASEBALL
Audubon:
- Teddy DuVall had three hits and scored all three times in a 3-for-4 night at the plate to lead the Wheelers to a win Tuesday night in Manning.
Aiden Alt had two hits and three RBIs as the Wheelers collected 12 hits. Alt came in relief of Joel Klocke, the two combining for the five-hitter.
The Wheelers improved to 8-11 after that win, and it helped put losses to Logan-Magnolia (6-0) and non-conference Denison-Schleswig (13-1) in the rearview mirror.
Against Lo-Ma, the Wheelers were held to just one hit and could not make use of six walks. In the Denison game, the Wheelers got just four hits, scoring in the bottom of the second when Gavin Larsen came home to cut the Monarchs’ lead in half.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans came to Guthrie Center on Tuesday night to face off against the ACGC Chargers.
The Spartans came out fast with a quick score in the first inning by Tyler Kingery and had the bases loaded. Chargers came back with a double play to send EHK off the field with just one score. Chargers responded with a Eli Kading RBI to send Cayden Jensen home and tie it up 1-1 going into the third inning.
EHK had a response of their own to start the third inning as Hunter Anderson scored and shorty after with Derrek Kommes sending two players to home plate off a big hit to give the Spartans a three run lead. Chargers closed the gap to 4-3 heading to the fourth inning.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was all Chargers the rest of the game. ACGC scored three times in the fourth inning to take the lead 6-4. They kept building their lead with two more runs in both the fifth and sixth inning. The Spartans failed to get anything going and fell to the Chargers 10-4.
EHK-Exira improved to 8-11 a night later with the 10-8 win over Ar-We-Va. The Rockets led 8-1 before the Spartan offense began to click in the bottom of the fifth inning, and a five-run spurt finished a successful rally.
– Jacob Herbert
SOFTBALL
Audubon:
- The Wheelers took control of Tuesday’s contest vs. IKM-Manning with a 17-run rally over the fourth and fifth innings to win 18-4.
Sydney Beymer led the Wheelers to victory by driving in four runs in a 3-for-4 night at the plate. Beymer drove in runs on a single in the fourth, and a sacrifice fly and single in the fifth.
The Wheelers notched 10 runs in the fifth inning, driven by singles by Hannah Thygesen and Beymer, an error on a ball put in play by Addie Hocker, a walk by Thygesen, a triple by Katelyn Nielsen, a sacrifice fly by Beymer and a fielder’s choice by Kylee Hartl.
Kali Irlmeier earned the victory in the circle for Wheelers. Irlmeier surrendered four runs on five hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Wheelers hit two home runs on the day. Irlmeier had a long ball in the fourth inning. Nielsen went for the long ball in the third inning.
Wheelers collected 15 hits. Beymer, Nielsen, Nielsen, Thygesen, and Hartl all managed multiple hits for Wheelers. Beymer led Wheelers with three hits in four at bats.
Earlier in the week, the Wheelers won over Logan-Magnolia, 11-8, with a seven-run third inning being the difference maker. Thygesen’s three-run double was the big blow, while Beymer, Hartl and Nielsen also had RBIs.
Irlmeier and Alexis Obermeier combined for the victory, giving up 11 hits.
Exira-EHK:
- At the Griswold Invitational on Saturday, the Spartans rebounded from being shut out against Mount Ayr to claiming the third-place trophy with a 9-3 win over Tri-Center.
The Spartans were held to just one hit and had just two other baserunners in the loss to the Raiderettes, who used a five-run second inning to take control.
No information was posted on the consolation bracket win over the Trojans.
In games this past week, the Spartans improved to 20-4 after wins over Glidden-Ralston (12-0) and Ar-We-Va (7-3).
An 11-run first inning against Glidden-Ralston was all that was needed to secure victory in that game. In the game vs. Ar-We-Va, the Rockets took an early 1-0 lead but the Spartans responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added five more over the next two innings to take command.
No statistics were available for those games.