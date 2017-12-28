An Atlantic man was arrested last week by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s office for violation of probation, and later taken to Polk County for a warrant there.
There is little doubt that winter is in full force at the end of 2017, and the area is now in the midst of extreme cold weather thanks to single digit temperatures.
An Atlantic teen was injured in an accident on Tuesday afternoon that occurred at the intersection of White Pole Road and 635th Street, at approximately 2:30 p.m.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ethanol plants in Iowa have produced a record amount of the gasoline additive this year, narrowly topping last year's record.
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Marine says she's been given an apology but no explanation for an errant warrant that led to her arrest in a Des Moines suburb.
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa prosecutor's office has partnered with a local school district to address truancy.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on the bitter cold sweeping much of the country (all times local):
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two more children have died as a result of the Dec. 21 fire at a Davenport mobile home park.
Every great comeback has to have a turning point.
The transformation of Atlantic boys track over the past four seasons has been one of the most interesting processes to follow.
Narrowly missing out on state the year before was the source of motivation for an Atlantic boys tennis team that spent this past spring smashing through opponents on their way to two Hawkeye 1…
Austin Alexander had the look of an assassin in the second half, Scott Leonard dominated in the paint and on the glass and the Atlantic boys sent a message to the rest of the Hawkeye 10 on Thu…
Late struggles with ball handling cost Atlantic dearly on Thursday when St. Albert overcame a six-point deficit with 90 seconds remaining to send the Trojans to an eighth straight loss 62-60.
This late in the season, it's wise to invest only in meaningful games, particularly those in which both teams have something at stake.
SAN FRANCISCO (5-10) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4)
HOUSTON (4-11) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-12)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last two Big Ten teams to make the Final Four are off to wildly different starts this year.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Texas A&M senior safety Armani Watts suffered an upper rib injury earlier in the season that he aggravated against LSU, leaving him questionable for Wake Forest in Friday's Belk Bowl, said interim head coach Jeff Banks on Thursday.
ATLANTIC - The Cass County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Jan. 18 to consider changes to the Urban Renewal Plan north of Atlantic to include property owned by Elite Octane.
ATLANTIC - The Cass County Board of Supervisors formally approved a resolution of intent Monday morning to enter into a development agreement with Elite Octane concerning incentives for a new ethanol plant north of Atlantic.
ATLANTIC - Citing a lack of local skilled tradesmen, a group of Atlantic businessmen, led by local developer Don Sonntag, is hoping to partner with the Atlantic School District to develop a skilled trades program that could provide additional employment opportunities and draw students from s…
ATLANTIC - Cass County and Elite Octane officials are expected to consider a proposal next Wednesday that will call for just over $4 million in infrastructure incentives along with possible tax rebates in the future.
ATLANTIC – Ben Rush said he took a “round about way” to work in the accounting industry.
Jaxson Eden and Trojans even up record before holiday break
Weather observers atop the Northeast's highest peak say the temperature has hit a record negative 34 degrees. Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of negative 31 degrees was set in 1933. (Dec. 28)
CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman who has crusaded against gambling for decades has won $25,000 by playing a sweepstakes game at a gambling cafe.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha city accounting manager is running for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
Hey folks. Let’s end 2017 by ignoring our woes on Earth and contemplating the cosmos.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Poachers in Mexico have long smuggled the swim bladders of the totoaba, an endangered fish prized in China.
LONDON (AP) — London plans to beef up its police presence and closed down some roads for New Year's Eve after a year marked by repeated extremist attacks.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a powerful explosion has occurred near a police station in a town in southern Turkey.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul on Thursday, which killed more than 40 people and wounded scores more, was the latest in a series of assaults by a powerful local affiliate of the extremist group.
“Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.”
My mom and my fiance work jobs that can be stressful. One is a nurse and the other teaches elementary school. You get the drift.
To the citizens of Atlantic and surrounding areas: