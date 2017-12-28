Latest News

What to remember when the weather gets extremely cold

There is little doubt that winter is in full force at the end of 2017, and the area is now in the midst of extreme cold weather thanks to single digit temperatures. Since much of December has seen milder temperatures and little snow, it’s easy to forget the things necessary to keep yourself,…

2017 Memorable Moment #9: Advantage Trojans

Narrowly missing out on state the year before was the source of motivation for an Atlantic boys tennis team that spent this past spring smashing through opponents on their way to two Hawkeye 1…

Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead

Austin Alexander had the look of an assassin in the second half, Scott Leonard dominated in the paint and on the glass and the Atlantic boys sent a message to the rest of the Hawkeye 10 on Thu…

Texas A&M's Watts questionable for Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Texas A&M senior safety Armani Watts suffered an upper rib injury earlier in the season that he aggravated against LSU, leaving  him questionable for Wake Forest in Friday's Belk Bowl, said interim head coach Jeff Banks on Thursday.

Board approves resolution of intent
Board approves resolution of intent

ATLANTIC - The Cass County Board of Supervisors formally approved a resolution of intent Monday morning to enter into a development agreement with Elite Octane concerning incentives for a new ethanol plant north of Atlantic.

School Considers New Trade Program
School Considers New Trade Program

ATLANTIC - Citing a lack of local skilled tradesmen, a group of Atlantic businessmen, led by local developer Don Sonntag, is hoping to partner with the Atlantic School District to develop a skilled trades program that could provide additional employment opportunities and draw students from s…

County to consider $4 million ethanol plant incentive
County to consider $4 million ethanol plant incentive

ATLANTIC - Cass County and Elite Octane officials are expected to consider a proposal next Wednesday that will call for just over $4 million in infrastructure incentives along with possible tax rebates in the future.

Realizing the impact of integration

IHAP®’s goal is to assess the progress of the whole person health journey for each participant. The program accomplishes this by establishing realistic goals and looking at the impact on and improvements to the participant. IHAP also seeks to measure and quantify these improvements, and continually look at the sustainability the changes the participant is making. This process documents the in-depth communication among the IHAP® team, the participants and their health care providers ... this testimonial was provided by a current IHAP participant.

Atlantic Boys defeat 1A No. 5 Saint Albert

Jaxson Eden and Trojans even up record before holiday break

Boiling Water Turns to Snow in Record N.H. Cold

Weather observers atop the Northeast's highest peak say the temperature has hit a record negative 34 degrees. Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire says the previous record of negative 31 degrees was set in 1933. (Dec. 28)

A look at Islamic State attacks in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul on Thursday, which killed more than 40 people and wounded scores more, was the latest in a series of assaults by a powerful local affiliate of the extremist group.

Opinion

Grow the Word

“Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.”

“Full Moon”

My mom and my fiance work jobs that can be stressful. One is a nurse and the other teaches elementary school. You get the drift.

“In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy...”