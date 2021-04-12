Thanks to recently approved additional funding, the Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food For All program is starting up again in 2021. Food distribution will begin on Monday, April 26, and registration for the program is now open.
Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food For All supplies and delivers food to anyone in Cass County who needs the assistance due to COVID-19. The program plans to distribute food on Mondays and is designed to help people stay safe and social distance by offering food delivery to homes across Cass County and contactless pickup from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Atlantic.
Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food For All is available to anyone in Cass County who needs the assistance. There are no requirements to qualify for the program. A household member does not have to be sick with COVID to register for this program, nor are there any financial qualifications for the program. In 2020, the program was found to have been particularly beneficial when a household was under quarantine.
To register for the program visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/cass-countycovid-
19-mobile-food-all or call Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at (712)249-5870.
“While we see the light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine, we still have a ways to go. We need to get more people vaccinated, and we need to keep masking and distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 for a little bit longer,” commented Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen. “This was a hugely helpful program in 2020, and it is still needed in 2021. I encourage everyone who needs the help to register for the program.”
Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food For All 2021 is made possible by a $40,000 grant that Cass County received from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The county is partnering with the Cass County Local Food Policy Council, Cass County Public Health, Cass County ISU Extension, and SWITA to operate the program.
New in 2021 will be the option for program participants and community members to make financial donations to the program.
“The program continues to be free to everyone in Cass County, but people have asked how they can support the program financially,” commented Cass
County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh who manages the program. Financial donations to the program can be mailed to the Cass County Auditor’s Office at 5 West 7th St, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 with “COVID Mobile Food” in the memo.
For more information on Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food For All, and to register for the program visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/cass-county-covid-19-mobile-foodall or call Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at (712)249-5870.