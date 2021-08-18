WIOTA – To honor Maynard Hansen, a man who was known for participating and organizing tractor rides, family and friends are holding a memorial ride on Aug. 22.
Hansen, who passed away on July 3, was known to be able to fix anything mechanical- any age, make, model tractor, truck, skid steer, caterpillar or automobile- at a place called the Tune Up Inn in Wiota, and got a taste for tractor rides after he participated in one. He would frequently mention tractor rides when spoke on the radio or when he wrote his column for the Atlantic News Telegraph. Because of that, friends decided to organize a ride in his memory, and support the Wiota Fire Department in the process.
The ride will start in Wiota on Aug. 22, and participants should meet on Wiota’s Main Street. Registration will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and the ride will leave at 9 a.m. The route is still being determined, but it will end at Littlefield Park at the Littlefield Shelter.
The cost is $20 per rider, and proceeds will go to the Wiota Fire Department. There will also be donuts, rolls and coffee for the riders in the morning, and a noon meal at the park. The refreshments and noon meal will be provided by the Hansen family and Tune Up Inn.
Russell said people are also welcome to drive their car or truck in the ride.
“You do not have to drive a tractor to participate in Maynard Hansen’s memorial ride,” Bill Russell, one of the organizers of the ride said. “You can follow along in a car or truck.”