ATLANTIC – After suffering a brain injury in an accident last October, Steele McLaren was welcomed home by well-wishers with a short parade in Atlantic on Thursday.
McLaren and family members were driving from Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, and came home off of the Elk Horn exit, traveling on Second Street and onto Chestnut Street. People waved as the vehicles, including an Atlantic Fire Truck, drove along Chestnut Street. Oathoudt Farm Supply decorated a fence in front of their business on Second Street with balloons, and Jim Tyler and Atlantic Bottling staff had a large motorhome parked near Second and Poplar Streets with a welcome sign on it for McLaren. A big “Welcome Home Steele” sign was also out near the intersection of Second and Chestnut Streets near Cappels Ace Hardware.