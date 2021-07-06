The Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center celebrated International Mud Day last week.
With overcast skies, squishy soft mud between your toes, cups, bowls, spoons, cool water... It all comes together to make perfect childhood memories.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 712-243-2624 or email circ@ant-news.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Rate
|$1.99
|unlimited access
|Digital Only - 31 days
|$8.50
|for 31 days
|Digital - 3 months
|$33.00
|unlimited access
|Digital - 6 months
|$64.00
|unlimited access
|Digital - 1 year
|$124.00
|unlimited access
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center celebrated International Mud Day last week.
With overcast skies, squishy soft mud between your toes, cups, bowls, spoons, cool water... It all comes together to make perfect childhood memories.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.