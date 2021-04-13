WASHINGTON DC — Iowa’s infrastructure received a grade of C in the Biden administration’s state-by-state evaluation released Monday as part of the administration’s push for its infrastructure plan.
According to the report there are “4,571 bridges and over 403 miles of highway in poor condition” while each driver pays $336 per year in “costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.”
The report does not break out how much the state would receive if the bill is passed, but claims it would provide “more than $600 billion” to fix the nations’ “infrastructure” including $115 billion repairing roads and bridges.
The $2.3 trillion package paints a bleak outlook of the nations infrastructure according to the Associated Press which has reviewed the report, available online at https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/AJP-State-Fact-Sheet-IA.pdf with the data drawn from an array of private and public sources.
The report suggests that too much infrastructure is unsafe for vehicles at any speed, while highlighting the costs of extreme weather events that have become more frequent with climate change as well as dead spots for broadband and a dearth of child care options.
The president met with Republican and Democratic lawmakers Monday to push the plan — using the summaries to highlight the issues on a state by state basis.
Republicans have rejected much of the plan as being too broad in its definition of infrastructure that includes money for health care issues, child care, caregiving and clean energy jobs. They also oppose the administration plan to pay for the program, in particular an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and increasing the global minimum tax. Other tax changes include stepped-up IRS enforcement.
“This is a massive social welfare spending program combined with a massive tax increase on small-business job creators,” Sen Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “I can’t think of a worse thing to do.”
Included among the issues Iowa was the claim that 13.4% of Iowans live in areas with only minimum broadband speeds and 61% live in areas where there is only one provider; that the states drinking water infrastructure will require $7.9 billion in additional funding; that 38% of trains and other mass transit vehicles in the state are past useful life and that over the past 10 years the state has experienced 32 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $50 billion in damages.
It also claims that 146,000 renters are “rent burdened”, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent and that an average low-income family spends 6-8% of their income on home energy costs “forcing tough choices between paying energy bills and buying food, medicine or other essentials.”
According to the report there is an estimated “$499 million gap in what schools need to do maintenance and make improvements and 23% of residents live in a childcare desert” while “as of 2019, there were 32,057 Iowans working in clean energy.”
Other aspects of the report are more broad stating simply that, across the country there are “hundreds of thousands of older adults and people with disabilities are in need of home and community-based services,” and that Iowa is home to “over 206,430 veterans, 7.3% of whom are women and 52.9% of whom are over the age of 65.”