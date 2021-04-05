ATLANTIC – The Friends of the Atlantic Library and Boy Scout Troop 54 are teaming up this year to combine two of their activities: Shred Day and Scouting For Food.
Each year, the Friends of the Atlantic Library offer a shred day, in which the public can drop off items to be shredded at the library parking lot, and each year, scouts collect food to be donated to the Atlantic Food Pantry.
Friends of the Atlantic Library President Ken Moorman said he approached the troop asking if scouts could help unload boxes of material to be shredded, and when Troop Leader Melissa Ihnen said that was normally the Saturday when the troop went to collect food, Moorman suggested combining the two activities together.
On April 10, the Spring Shred Day and Scouting For Food Project will be held at the Atlantic Library Parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. Individuals should drive the library parking lot from Sixth Street, and volunteers will guide them through the line. Scouts will unload the materials to be shredded, and people can drive forward to drop off non-perishable food items or cash donations to another scout for the food drive. Individuals do not have to get out of their vehicles.
Any donation is appreciated for the food pantry, but volunteers there do have a list of suggestions that are needed: cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, chicken or beef ramen noodles, Hamburger Helper, cans of beef ravioli or SpaghettO’s, packages of instant sides- such as pasta and sauce or potato, boxes of cereal, Jiffy corn muffin mix, saltine crackers, canned fruit, bar soup, cans of tuna or chicken, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, green beans, peas, toilet paper, creamy peanut butter, quick oats (no milk needed), complete pancake and waffle mix (no milk), waffle syrup, spaghetti and pasta sauce, chili beans, diced tomatoes and cans of sloppy joes or Manwich. They ask people to not donate cake mixes.
The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) approved a $1,300 funding request from the Friends of the Atlantic Library on Thursday to help advertise for the event.
The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be held later on in the month on April 21,22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.