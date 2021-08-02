Beef Grand and Reserve Champions Awards were given out Monday night at the Cass County Fair, which included Brant Will receiving the Supreme Market Animal Award.
Will received the Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer Award, and competed against Colton Becker, who received the Grand Champion 4-H Market Heifer Award, for the 4-H Supreme Market Animal Award.
After Will received the 4-H Supreme Market Animal Award, he competed against Wyatt Gettler, who received the FFA Supreme Market Animal Award. Gettler received the supreme award after first receiving the FFA Grand Champion Market Steer award, and competing against Hannah Carlson, who received the FFA Grand Champion Market Heifer Award, for it.
Logan Eilts received the FFA Reserve Champion Market Heifer Award, Caden Will received the FFA Reserve Champion Market Steer Award, Holden DeVore received the 4-H Reserve Champion Market Heifer Award and Brooklyn Steffen received the 4-H Reserve Champion Market Steer Award. Watch for more news and photos about other fair champions in future NT editions, including a special fair section coming out later this month.