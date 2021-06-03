Bids for a road project near the Cass and Adair County Line on G61 are expected to be in by Monday, June 7.
Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday that the project involves adding a box culvert and grating the road. Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said Wednesday the road from Cass County is paved up to a quarter of a mile to the county line with Adair, and that area is gravel.
“There’s a hill there that’s pretty significant that was never grated,” Wolken said.
Wolken said the project is estimated to cost $600,000, and will be split approximately 70/30 with Cass County paying the higher number due to the amount of work for either county. For example, the box culvert will be Cass County’s side of the county line.
Wolken said officials with the Adair County Engineer’s Office created the plans, and are overseeing the bidding process. After they receive the bids, the Cass County Board of Supervisors will recommend a bid, and the Adair County Board will approve the bid during its next meeting.