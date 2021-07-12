City will receive a refund from fireworks company
ATLANTIC - Officials with J&M Displays, the company responsible for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show, said it will provide a partial refund after residents complained about the shortness of the show.
Following complaints from the public Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said last week that there may have been a discrepancy between the number of fireworks this city ordered and what it actually received which could have accounted for the shortness of this year’s show - which according to reports lasted anywhere from 11 to 15 minutes.
The city reached out to J&M Displays with their concerns and were notified this week that the company would provide a partial refund.
“Because it was short in length and the community was disappointed J&M will be issuing you a credit amount for 2022. Usually this is based on the amount of unfired product plus the amount of other issues.,” company representative Susan Skalinski said. “Once a full report is given to our CEO he will decide the credit amount and I will email you an official letter for your records.”
Skalinski added that there had been problems with the firing boards, though it wasn’t clear if that was the case in Atlantic. Councilman Jim Behrens suggested Wednesday night that the problem may be with the way the fireworks were set off. In the past it was done manually but after receiving complaints that there was too much time between bursts, they have switched to a computer controlled system which shortens the time between bursts thus shortening the show.
Skalinski said the company was looking into the issue.
“J&M had some issues with faulty firing boards this year and I have an email into Ted at Council Bluffs to talk to the lead shooter of your show. We will try to find out as soon as we can if he had equipment problems and if some of your shells did not fire. As soon as I hear back I will let you know.”