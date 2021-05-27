Atlantic Schools Offering Summer Lunch Program

Food Service Staff in the Atlantic School District will offer the summer lunch program, starting June 7 in the Schuler Gym.
The program offers free breakfast and lunch to children 18-years-old and younger. No identification or registration is needed, and families should enter through the back door near the loading dock. The program will be held on week days and continue through July 30. Breakfast will be served from 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be closed on July 5 to observe the Fourth of July holiday.
Menus can be found on the school's web site- atlanticiaschool.org - and the last week will only grab and go sack lunches will be given out. June 7's menu will include cereal, pop tart, juice and milk for breakfast and chicken patty on a bun, green beans, celery/peppers, applesauce and oranges for lunch.