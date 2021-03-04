AUDUBON — With winter finally loosening its grasp, and warmer temperatures on the way, Iowans are looking for places to go and things to see.
Travel Iowa has put together a Travel Iowa Byways Pass, an app which helps you discover Iowa’s byways - whether you are a longtime resident or just passing through - and possibly get rewards while enjoying your trip.
In March the featured byway is the Western Skies Scenic Byway, including 142 miles of road from Missouri Valley to Stuart, including Harlan, Elk Horn, Kimballton, Audubon, Guthrie Center and more.
This was one of the first scenic byways dedicated in the state and it runs through four rural farming counties in southwest Iowa and, as organizers say, "offers unexpected opportunities for cultural, historical and outdoor immersion."
The pass offers information on places you can stop, dine, shop or just drive through and sight-see. For example, in Audubon, you can ride or walk the 21-mile hard-surfaced T-Bone Trail; see the John James Audubon statue; check out the more than lifesize John James Audubon Stained Glass Clock or get a selfie with Albert, the world’s largest bull. The Audubon Cultural Center/Library has a large doll collection and antique toys on display and you can see live elk, the former county “poor house,” and an old country school house at the Nathaniel Hamlin Park and Museums.
To find out more about the Travel Iowa Byways Pass, go to Travel Iowa and click on Iowa Scenic Byway Passport. You can get your own passport by signing up at “Get Yours.”
When visiting one of the locations, you can check in, and each check in earns one entry into a monthly sweepstakes drawing.
March’s grand prize, from the Western Skies Scenic Byway, includes: A two-night stay at Whiterock Conservancy’s Garst Historic Farmhouse; $200 in gift certificates to Coon Rapids businesses (Coon Rapids Hardware Hank, Nature Ammil, The Trading Post, Brown Bag & Co., Frohlich’s SuperValu, Chuck’s Bar and Grill, Cady’s Coffee Shop and Coon Bowl III); an Audubon County Tourism bundle including a t-shirt, an Albert the Bull Sticker, a free tour for two at Nathaniel Hamlin Park & Museum, a $25 gift certificate to Darrell’s Place, two nights free for camping at Littlefield Recreation Area; and a Milk & Honey package including a t-shirt and a $25 gift certificate.
You can download a PDF guide with a map, or get more information on the communities on Travel Iowa.