Cass County Health System was recently named one of the country’s top 20 critical access hospitals as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
This elite group of hospitals was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital list, which was released earlier this year. The determining factors for the top hospitals are based on the results of the Hospital Strength Index and its eight performance measures: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.
CCHS CEO Brett Altman CCHS has received the Top 100 Critical Access Award four out of five years, but this is the first time it received a Top 20 award.
“It’s really the highest honor for a critical access hospital to receive,” Altman said. “To be named in the top 20 out of 1,350 put us in that top 1 percent in the country. We are elated.”
Altman said it is “an amazing accomplishment and reflects the talent and hard work of our staff.”
Everyone on our team is contributing in every way they can to live our mission to provide a superior experience to our patients, families, and the communities that we are privileged to serve,” he said. “Our vision is to be the best rural hospital in the country—and we are clearly headed in the right direction. This is one of the highest honors we could receive, and we hope that the community feels as proud as we do.”
The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), and an awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.