Cass County Fair King/Queen Candidates Announced

CASS COUNTY – After a year with a drastically changed Cass County Fair King and Queen contest, the traditional Cass County Fair King and Queen contest is back in 2021.
Last year, the contest was changed to a scholarship contest due to the COVID pandemic, and only included four candidates, with Jocelyn Amos named the winner.
This year, there are three king candidates and nine queen candidates, including Craig Alan Becker, Brett Dreager, Garrett Reynolds, Emily Plagman, JoAnn Brahams, Paige Jensen, Mallory Behnken, Josephine Mundorf, Sydney Becker, Taylor McCreedy, Caroline Pellett and Chloe Christine Gardner.
Judging for the competition started on Monday with candidates being interviewed individually and in groups. King and Queen selection will be held on Thursday, July 29 in the garden area next to the Cass County Community Center. It will start at 7:30 p.m., following the Little Miss and Mister Contest at 7 p.m.