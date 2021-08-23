The Audubon Football team held a scrimmage Friday night in preparation of the season, which will kick off Friday. Members of the youth football team, the Warriors, were introduced prior to the scrimmage, and members of the Audubon Lions Club offered a pork sandwich meal during the event as well.
