Lots of adults and children got the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny on Saturday at Kiddie Korral at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic. The Atlantic Rising Group offered the visit and a bag of treats with candy and eggs. People could also drive around the park to see different painted Easter Eggs, and vote for their favorite one, courtesy of the Atlantic Park and Recreation Department. Pictured is just one of the many children who came to visit the Easter Bunny on Saturday.

