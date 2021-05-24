ATLANTIC – Atlantic Park and Recreation Department Staff are starting their summer programs with a block party on May 29.
The party will include food vendors, carnival and other games and music by Dirt Road Divide. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sunnyside Park on May 29. Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said they were inviting other groups in Cass County, including Healthy Cass County and First Responders, to have booths at the party to educate people on their group.
Another program is slow pitch softball league, however, Rasmussen said only one team has signed up. He said the program won’t be held if there isn’t more interest, however, he didn’t rule out having a one day tournament, if teams may be more willing to play in that format.
Rasmussen said he is working with Bruce Henderson to try and set up a program to teach people how to play pickleball, and plans to offer an “Art in the Park” program at several different parks in Atlantic in June and July.
Finally, Rasmussen is working with the local Jazzercise studio to see if a couple classes could be held in Sunnyside Park in June and July. The plan would be to offer the classes at a discounted rate, and encourage people to learn about them while trying them out in a different setting.