ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to commit $5,000 to the proposed $900,000 Adair Community Center Project.
City of Adair officials have been planning on replacing the community center after the previous building was sold so that a Dollar General Store could be built at the site in 2019. After securing a new location- at the intersection of Fourth and Stuart Streets — officials have been seeking donations to match 65% in funding for a $250,000 grant from Iowa Community Attractions and Tourism. An official from the Adair County Auditor’s office said Wednesday Adair Mayor John Larsen told the supervisors they were close to the 65% match, and it has since been met.
Earlier this year, the city had committed $400,000 to the project and hopes to begin construction in the fall. Those who still want to make donations can send checks to the City of Adair, 320 Audubon Street, Adair, Iowa 50022. Checks should be made to “City of Adair.”