“Grow Another Row” Needs Program Coordinator

Cass County’s “Grow Another Row” Program, which encourages residents who are growing their own food to grow more to donate to others, is looking for a program coordinator.
The program started last year, and Cass County officials were able to apply for funding to pay for a temporary position, from March to November to oversee coordination and distribution of food as well as working with volunteers.
Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh said the new person will help take some of the workload off of her plate, and the position would be good for a variety of people- whether you’re a young and just starting out or someone looking to get back into the workforce.
Hoegh said she believes the program proved popular because more people started growing their own food when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“People got more interested in growing food last year with the start of the pandemic and ultimately became more aware of food insecurity in Cass County,” she said. “And people just stepped up to help each other out and share what they had and grow a little more if they could.”
More information on the job and how to apply can be found by visiting the Cass County Extension Office Facebook Page or going to the following link: