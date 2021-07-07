CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors have until 2024 to spend $2.4 million from the American Rescue Act and while members continue to receive ideas on ways to use those funds, no decisions have been made.
Board Chairman Steve Baier said last Wednesday that ideas include child care and public safety infrastructure. The American Rescue Act provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Baier said there have been meetings concerning facilities in the CAM School District and the need for child care, especially in the Massena area.
“One of the things that has been impacted by the pandemic — we’ve got a loss of child care providers- people that quit and haven’t come back,” Baier said. “There’s 23 children 18 months of age and younger in Massena, and child care there is scarce. They were wondering if there was a way to get some assistance (from the county’s funds for that).”
Baier said he had also had a discussion with the city manager in Griswold about using funds to help with the Griswold Fire Station and EMS Center project. He said the city is getting grant funds, but not enough to complete it.
Improving broadband for the county has been a suggestion, but Baier wondered if there is a way that the county can use those funds for that as private companies offer that service.
“Is there something that the supervisors can do where it wouldn’t just be giving a pipeline of money (to a company that provides internet)?” he said.
While many people have suggested ideas, Baier said, there haven’t been proposals with cost figures.
“Almost everything right now has come to us in a concept or an idea,” he said. “ I haven’t seen anybody present a hard budget.”
He said the county is expected to receive half of the money “late summer,” and the other half next year.