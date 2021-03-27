ATLANTIC – Numbers of COVID positive cases and those quarantined remain low in the Atlantic School District during the first three weeks of March, according to Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber.
During the week of March 3, there was one student and five staff members who tested positive, and one staff member and 11 students who had to be quarantined. No one tested positive during the week of March 11, and two staff members and nine students who had to be quarantined. During the week of March 18, again no one tested positive, and only seven students had to be quarantined.
Barber reminded people that the district’s mask mandate will continue until April 5, but then change to masks being expected to be worn if people couldn’t follow social distancing rules.
Board Member Kristy Pellett suggested earlier this month during a board meeting being more flexible with the mandate, using the board as an example during meetings. They are spaced out, and members don’t typically wear masks unless they have to be closer than 6 feet.
“The health and safety of our staff and students are still our number one priority and with the exception of our Washington building we have been able to achieve social distancing for most of the school day,” Barber said. “It will be important for our staff and students to wear masks when they are in close contact to one another.”