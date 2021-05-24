ATLANTIC — Effective today, Cass Health will change its operations in several areas in response to decreasing COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccination rates. Those include testing procedures, policy for visitors, entrance screenings, and closing of the respiratory care clinic.
Test Iowa
Patients will continue to complete the online assessment and make an appointment, but the drive-thru service will no longer be available. Beginning Monday, patients with a Test Iowa appointment should park in Lot C and enter through the Emergency Department.
Visitor Policy
All visitors must be in good health and pass entrance screening. Masks are always required to be worn over the nose and mouth. Inpatients will be allowed open visitation; visitors of all ages are welcome. Visitor policies for COVID isolation patients will remain in place; special exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis. Whenever possible, Cass Health recommends that all outpatients have only one visitor with them during an appointment.
Entrance Screening
All patients and visitors will be briefly screened at all entrances. Every patient and visitor will receive a dated sticker that must be worn while in the facility. Masks are required for all patients and visitors and must always be worn over the nose and mouth.
Respiratory Care Clinic Closes
The dedicated Respiratory Care Clinic will close. All patients with respiratory symptoms can now be seen at AMC Rapid Care or by appointment with a provider at the Atlantic, Anita, Griswold, or Massena Medical Center.