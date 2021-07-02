GREENFIELD – The body discovered in Adair County on Thursday afternoon is an adult male, Adam DeCamp, special agent in charge, said Friday evening.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety said on Thursday that Division of Criminal Investigation agents and deputies with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on the body found in the southeast corner of Adair County after it was discovered alongside a rural road. Law enforcement officials are treating this death as suspicious.
On Friday, DeCamp said the adult male was found at 320th and York Streets, a Level B road, and officials with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Medical Examiner needed to do further investigation to determine identity and cause of death. He said the identity could be determined as early as Tuesday.
“I would hope to have an identity by (Tuesday), but there’s no guarantee,” DeCamp said. “It depends on how in depth the process has to be to make that final determination on identity.”
Finding the cause of death will take longer, and DeCamp said he couldn’t give a timeline on when they would be completed.
“We do continue to investigate this as a suspicious death,” he said. “We believe the potential is there that foul play could be involved.”
DeCamp said anyone who has information that could help the investigation should contact Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater at 712-743-2148.