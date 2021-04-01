Grassley Thinks Infrastructure Bill Possible This Summer

ATLANTIC – U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said he thinks an infrastructure proposal from the Biden Administration will lead to a bill getting passed in the House and the Senate, but it’s not likely until July in the House and even later in the Senate.
Grassley was in Atlantic touring Elkhart Plastics and took questions afterwards from employees and other visitors, including about a national infrastructure bill recently unveiled by President Joe Biden.
Among other things, the proposal includes $115 billion for roads and bridges, $100 billion for schools, $100 billion for expanding high speed internet, and $100 billion for the nation’s power structure.
Grassley said some Republicans were interested in passing an infrastructure bill during the last administration that would have been paid for with increased gas taxes, but current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were not interested.
Grassley said he was still open to some type of bill, “Depending on how they want to pay for it.”
He told Radio Iowa on Wednesday he only had a broad outline of the proposal, and it was going to take a while to understand all the details in it. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said she wanted a vote on an infrastructure bill in the House done before July 4. The Senate would have to consider it after that.