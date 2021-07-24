Fort Dodge - Mia Walker’s fourth inning double drove in two runs Thursday for Newell-Fonda, breaking a 1-1 tie with Lisbon and opening the door for an eventual 4-1 victory.
Walker’s hit was part of a family affair for the Mustangs with sisters with Maggie driving in Macy Sievers in the first inning and Mary driving in the final run in the bottom of the fifth.
"It's twin power there," Mia Walker told the Des Moines Register. "It was awesome to see her come in clutch for us."
Freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers claimed the win giving up just one run on three hits while walking three and striking out six. She was named captain of the 1A All Tournament team along with Mia Walker, Bailey Sievers and Ella Larsen from Newell-Fonda.
"It feels amazing," Newell-Fonda pitcher Kierra Jungers said. "It still does not feel real."
Newell-Fonda finished its championship season with a 38-4 record.