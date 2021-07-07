ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council approved the second reading Wednesday of an ordinance that will change the way elections are held in the city. The ordinance must be approved once more before becoming law.
Citing concerns that the current winner-take-all system is that it opens the possibility for a candidate winning with less than 50% of the vote and little public support. Under the proposed “majority-runoff” system a candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote, which could require a runoff election in the event a large field dilutes the vote and no candidate receives the required majority. In that case a runoff election would be held between the top two candidates.
“The winner of the final vote has a genuine mandate to lead Atlantic by the majority of
the voters can claim their leadership and priorities are what Atlantic wants,” City Administrator John Lund said previously. It also “prevents a scenario where the Mayor is the plurality winner not because they are a respected individual in the community, but because they have a devoted base of support and respected candidates divided the vote. In this scenario, someone could become Mayor for four years that half of Atlantic or even a supermajority actively opposes.”
The issue has taken on more urgency with as many as five candidates rumored to be running for the Mayor’s seat in this fall’s election. So far just one candidate, Ward 3 Councilman Pat McCurdy has officially entered the race.
Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said the change was really a move back to the way elections were intended but had somehow been changed over the years.
“We’re going back to the way we thought it was supposed to be,” he said.
The ordinance passed 5-1 with councilmember Grace Garrett voting against it who had said she had received concerns from the public. Councilman Pat McCurdy added that he had also heard complaints but after conducting an informal survey found that “three out of four” people supported the change.
Council Reduces Park Board Terms
In a related issue the Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that will reduce the length of terms on the Park Board from six years to four. Officials say that six years was a long term commitment that could lead to burnout among members and discourage interest in running for the seat.
“We made a decision when the next cycle of elections for the park board (happened) we were going to switch our terms from six years down to four years,” Park Board President Stuart Dusenberry said previously. “And the reason why, as far as being on a board for six years, it’s quite a commitment. Four years is pretty much the norm for a term for a board.”