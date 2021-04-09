Iowa Senate Republicans have approved a new tax plan that would shift funding for mental services from county property taxes to the state.
Cass County is part of a nine county, Southwest Iowa MHDS Region that includes Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties. Last year the agency budgeted just over $4.7 million divided among the nine members based on each county’s population.
Cass County’s share in the current budget was $323,250 based on a rate of $25 per capita.
Senator Joe Bolkcom, a Democrat from Iowa City, told Radio Iowa that county property taxes used for mental health services are a more reliable funding source than appropriations approved by the state legislature.
“If this legislation, for some reason, becomes law, it will result in defunding our mental health system,” Bolkcom said.
In addition, the bill approved Tuesday would create a new elderly property tax credit for low income Iowans age 70 and older and get rid of a property tax levy in 27 school districts that’s used to maintain playgrounds and pay for other community education programs.
It also would end state payments to schools, cities and counties to compensate for lowered commercial property tax rates. Senator Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, said due to rising home prices, Iowans are facing higher property taxes and this legislation will help reduce those bills.
Senate Republicans estimate the bill would eventually reduce property taxes statewide by $100 million.