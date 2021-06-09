ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors is looking for more information about solar farms in the county, and how an ordinance passed in May relates to solar panel set backs built before it was passed.
The ordinance, which was passed 3-2 in May, includes a cap of 400 acres for any one solar project which must be set back five miles from an airport, 1,000 feet from an occupied residence, 250 feet from a property line of any non-participating parcel, 50 feet from a public right of way, and 150 foot radius from the center of an intersection.
The issues arose after residents raised concerns that similar projects could “over-saturate the area.” — similar to what they think wind turbines did in 2018.
During a meeting at the end of May, the board received a letter from a resident, Curt Beane, asking for clarification on how the ordinance would be enforced for solar farms built before the ordinance was passed. Beane said companies with these farms should tell county officials when they were built, and how many acres the farm is.
Board members said they didn’t know if any farms had already been built, but thought it was important to look into it and get clarification on the ordinance.
MidAmerican Energy officials said in May the company is working on a 24-megawatt project that would be located in the northwest part of Adair County within a portion of the Arbor Hills wind farm. Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed by the end of the year.
The issue will be discussed this morning with Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson during the board’s regular meeting, starting at 9 a.m.
Up to 21 people can attend in person at the courthouse or call in to listen at 605-313-6157 and enter code 526272#.