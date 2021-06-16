ATLANTIC – A meeting to discuss the desire to have a splash pad in the Atlantic area will be held on July 13 at the Lincoln School/Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center Gym, starting at 6 p.m.
Results from a meeting in April about recreation in the Atlantic area showed a splash pad was the most popular thing to add to the area, and Atlantic Park and Recreation and Nishna Valley Family YMCA officials believe a discussion on adding one to Sunnyside Pool should happen.
“As we have all learned over the past few years and especially this year, our community and surrounding service area are certainly in need of an upgrade for our pool facility to include a splash pad,” officials said. “During our last community recreation meeting, one of the top desires of those in attendance was a Splash Pad and pool upgrades. We would like to take this time to invite those interested in this specific topic to join us for an input session (on July 13).”