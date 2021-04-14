DES MOINES — Iowa parents may soon be allowed to teach their kids to drive following a vote in the Iowa House that would effectively end the requirement to complete a driver’s education course.
Iowa is currently among the majority of states that require students complete a driver’s ed course from their local school, a commercial driving school or the DOT’s online courses before becoming eligible to take the written exam and driving test for a driver’s license.
Eight states, including Nebraska, let parents certify their child has completed a period of parent-led practice driving rather than a driver’s ed course.
A law passed in 2013 allows parents of home-schooled students to teach driver’s ed to their children.
“I can tell you the amount of time that I spent with that child in driver’s education far outweighs the amount of time I received when I went through driver’s education in the school system,” Representative Joel Fry, a Republican from Osceola who homeschools his chidren said.
But Representative Sharon Steckman, a Democrat from Mason City, told reporters that licensed instructors teach defensive driving skills in challenging conditions parents often avoid — and driver’s ed vehicles are equipped with an extra brake.
“I’m not saying parents are bad teachers,” Steckman said. “I’m just saying they do not have the background and ‘the brake’ to teach their kids to drive.”
Fry said parents who choose this option would have “a vested interest” in teaching their child to be a safe driver.
“Who’s going to pay the insurance and liability and all of the damages that would incur should they get in an accident? It’s me. It’s not the school,” Fry said. “It’s me as the parent.”