CASS COUNTY – Cass County Pork Queen Paige Jensen and Cass County Pork Ambassador Emily Plagman both agree one of the most important parts of their job is to educate the public about the pork industry.
Jensen and Plagman were chosen for their new roles on Sunday during a ceremony at the Anita Community Center and as part of it were asked several questions about the industry. One theme that came from both candidates was the need to promote the industry to those who aren’t familiar with it.
“It’s very important to speak out about the pork industry because there are people that don’t actually know much about agriculture and the pork industry,” Plagman said.
Jensen agreed, saying there are people who “aren’t as educated about where they’re food comes from.”
Plagman said she gets the message out by speaking with people when she shows pigs at the state fair. She said many times children would first approach her asking what her pig’s name was or if it was a boy or girl. Parents would sometimes tell their children to stay back and don’t get too close to the pigs, but Plagman would tell them it’s okay to look and touch. That gesture can sometimes lead to the parents asking questions about the pigs, and Plagman having the opportunity to educate them on the industry.
Jensen said it’s important to have those discussions, especially with younger people, because it may spark their interest to be part of the industry in the future.
“Definitely the youth is the most important to talk to because you could help create the next generation in the pork industry,” she said.
Plagman said she would like to visit elementary classes in the county -similar to what the Cass County Beef Producers do- to talk to them about the industry. She posts information on social media, and would like to set up a station in different grocery stores in the county to offer shoppers simple pork recipes that would encourage them to try the product.