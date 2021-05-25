MARNE – Natalie Kay’s path looked like it would be in hair care. The Atlantic native attended cosmetology school in Omaha, Neb.
“I did hair for 10 years,” she said. “That was my passion.”
But these days, she lives on a farm near Marne.
She grew up in Atlantic, where she attended high school, and met future husband, Steven.
“We went to different high schools, but we knew each other through the same acquaintances,” she said, “He wrestled in Atlantic, and I went to school in Atlantic. We just knew each other that way.”
Steven grew up near Walnut on a farm, and his parents grew corn, soybeans, cattle and hogs. He helped out on the farm “as much as he could.”
“Pretty much when I was growing up, I was most concerned about driving tractors,” he said.
He participated in 4-H and FFA, and at the Cass County Fair, his family was usually near the top in the hog show.
“We had hogs during 4-H years, and dad always made sure to have some pretty decent hogs around,” he said. “So we always contended or won the Cass County Fair for hogs.”
Steven said his plan was always to work on the farm.
“When dad and grandpa were farming, grandpa didn’t think there was room for all of us, so (after high school), I went to school for ag business at Iowa Western for a year. After that, I joined the Marine Corp, and did a tour overseas (in Iraq) and came back and started farming. I was a hired hand for a while. The catalyst was grandpa passed, and that opened the door for me to farm my own ground.”
The two eventually married in 2009- the same year Natalie graduated from cosmetology school. Natalie had to adjust to farm life since she always lived in town.
“It took a while to get used to- the planting season was long, and the harvest season was long,” she said. “There were a lot of quiet nights or I had to go out in the field and ride with him.”
However, once they started to expand their family — including daughters Olivia, Emma and Madison – and participating in the home school program in Atlantic, Natalie started to love the life.
“Once we started having kids- it kept me busy at home,” she said. “Now I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I would never go back to town and live. It’s just so nice having the freedom out in the country with your kids, and you can go exploring. It’s really nice. It took a while to get used to at first. Each year as it passed it got easier and better. Having the convenience of living in a town was nice, but I wouldn’t move back to town. I’m happy where we are now.”
Two of the girls participate in 4-H raising calves, sheep and chickens. Natalie said it’s also nice to incorporate working outside into her daughter’s schooling.
“You can really incorporate a lot of (agriculture into school),” Natalie said. “They have to weigh their own feed. You get some math involved when they weigh their own feed. Make sure all their proportions are measured correctly.”
Plus, she said, “It’s nice to get outside and learn. It will be fun too, once we get are garden planted. It will be fun to explain that whole process of planting a seed, and watching it grow and harvest.”
Even at a young age, the girls show a slight interest in working in the ag industry in the future.
“They both love the animal side of it, and they’re intrigued by the vet work,” Steven said. “They want to be vets.”
Steven said the most challenging part of working in the industry is the “marketing side,” but that is offset by what he loves about it.
“Every day’s different,” he said. “I’m not stuck behind a desk. I get to go outside and do what I like to do. You kind of make your own schedule. Get to spend more time with family.”