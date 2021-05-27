Anita Woman Uses Hair Care, Massage To Make People’s Day

ANITA – Heather Wanie just wants to make someone’s day.
The Anita resident opened a hair care and massage business last March, and said one of her favorite things about the jobis getting to make people happy.
“I feel most rewarded when I know that I helped somebody,” she said. “When I get done with a massage (and they say) ‘I feel so much better.’ Or I get done with their hair cut or their color (and they say) ‘thank you so much- this is just what I needed.’ It makes me happy that I've done something for somebody else to make their day.”
Wanie said her love for working with hair came from having her grandmother work on her hair as a child, and then she would “work” on her dolls’ hair.
“My grandma would do my hair when I was little,” she said. “(Then) I would sit at the table and mess with my doll’s hair or do my grandpa's hair when he was trying to eat lunch.”
While she enjoyed working with hair, after high school graduation, she considered another career- early childhood education- but when she started taking college classes for it, she decided, “It wasn't the direction I wanted to go in.”
Wanie had moved to Wisconsin, and studied hair care there. In 2014, she decided she wanted to expand into massage and moved back to Iowa to study that in Des Moines. She worked for another hairdresser while going to school, but said the idea of owning her own place was something she dreamed of doing.
“I always had the idea of just having my own place, working for myself, doing my own thing,” she said.
That dream finally became a reality this year when she opened “Resilience Salon and Spa” earlier this year, and said the name came from her having to be resilient to keep working to achieve her goals.
Her business is located at 686 Main Street in Anita. She’s open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays by appointment. She said she continues to work at a massage business in Des Moines, and hopes to eventually add more hours in the future. She offers hair care, massage, body waxing and hair care products. More on her services, prices and ways to book an appointment can be found on her website resiliencesalonandspa.com or call her at 712-254-4131.