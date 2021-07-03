Atlantic – Cass Health has been named as a recipient of the 2021 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). As a national award winner, Cass Health has met industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense initiatives, and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.
Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented on June 29 during the HFMA Annual Conference Preview and this November winners will be celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference in Minneapolis, MN.
“We are extremely honored to be recognized. Across our organization, the dedication and support of our entire revenue cycle team has helped us become a high performing organization." Cindy Petty, Cass Health Revenue Cycle Director.
Cass Health Chief Financial Officer Abbey Stangl commented that earning this award is wonderful praise for the team’s work. “It is a testament to the efforts of our staff to champion this focus beyond just direct patient care. Our goal to continue these efforts into the future are what will help us continue to grow and support our vision of being the best rural hospital in the country.”
“Congratulations to all of our winning organizations, which have not only adopted HFMA’s Best Practices for Patient Financial Communications but also achieved excellence in revenue cycle overall,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These exceptional organizations have superior processes for communicating complex financial issues to patients in understandable ways.”
Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.