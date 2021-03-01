On March 2, CAM school patrons will have an opportunity to vote on a new Revenue Purpose Statement to direct the district’s spending of state penny sales tax revenues. Voters in all 99 counties approved this sales tax to upgrade school facilities without increasing property taxes. In the 2019 Session, the Legislature further extended the state penny. The state will continue to collect the penny on retail purchases through Dec. 31, 2050 and will continue to send the proceeds to all Iowa school districts.
As part of this change, the state now requires school districts to determine how they plan to spend the sales tax money for the tax extension and communicate those intentions to their patrons. The CAM school board has passed a resolution approving the new Revenue Purpose Statement, which states how the district must use the sales tax funds. The statement must follow Iowa law and can only use the funds for specific purposes described in law as school infrastructure and property tax relief. The law limits the uses to construction, reconstruction, demolition, repair, purchase of equipment, technology, buses, school safety equipment, and other infrastructure and property tax relief needs defined in the Iowa Code.
The district has used the funds to update HVAC controls, install new windows, provide one-to-one computers and technology needs, LED lighting, among other improvements. The district intends to gather public input later this spring on current facilities and possible major renovation resulting from these conversations.
For additional information on the change in law and the revenue purpose statement process, visit the district’s web site at camcougars.org or contact Paul Croghan, Superintendent, 712-762-3238 or pcroghan@cam.k12.ia.us.
Residents will vote in one of two polling places. Those voters residing in Adair County or Audubon County; and all voters residing in the Cass County townships of Grant, Benton, Franklin or Lincoln will vote at the Anita Community Center, located at 805 Main Street in Anita. Those voters residing in Adams County and all voters residing in the Cass County townships of Massena, Union, Bear Grove, Noble, Edna or Victoria will vote at the Cumberland Community Building, located at 200 W 2nd in Cumberland. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.