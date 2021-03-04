ATLANTIC – To start the process of replacing devices for Atlantic students, the Atlantic School Board on Wednesday approved a bid for 1,425 chromebook licenses. The total,including chromebooks, licenses and cases, would be approximately $634,000.
On Wednesday, the board approved the first installment of that amount, The bid the board $35,625 from Rick’s Computers from Danbury for 1,425 licenses.
District Technology Director Roger Warne proposed last month that students in first through 12th grade use chromebooks and pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students used ipads.
Several years ago, the district created a 1 to 1 initiative in which ninth through 12th grade students would receive a device to use for school work. Since then, the need for devices has expanded to all students, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the possibility of students having to work remotely.
During a special meeting near the end of February, Warne proposed using Chromebooks for the majority of students since the original plan called for the devices to be replaced after four years. And while the district has been able to use them for up to seven years, Warne said, they now require a lot of repairs. Warne added that the district has up to 14 different devices students use, and if a majority of the students have the same device, and there is a problem with it that can’t be fixed quickly, a similar device can be used while the first is being repaired.
Warne said he wanted to get bids sooner rather than later as the price was expected to increase by April or May. A special meeting was held Wednesday as Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the prices were expected to increase by $13 per license on March 8. If true, the district would save $18,525 by approving them early.
The district has approximately $200,000 budgeted for technology, and Barber said previously CARE Fund Act funds that could be used to pay for the project as well.