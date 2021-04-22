GRISWOLD – Over 56 Griswold students had to be quarantined after school officials were notified last week of three positive cases for COVID-19, and three more cases earlier this week.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the initial exposure occurred at the school’s prom held on April 10 and was the reason 52 students were quarantined.
The latest cases — two students and one staff member — resulted in more quarantines.
School officials were notified that the last three cases came this past Sunday and Monday. Four students had been quarantined due to the Sunday case, and more students needed to be quarantined, including those having lunch with the infected staff member.
Henrichs said half of the 52 students quarantined were eligible to come back Tuesday, and the rest are eligible to come back on Thursday. Due to the time of notification, most of the students were learning online between three to five days.
“When we got notified of this, the exposure happened four to five days prior,” he said. “Your quarantine actually starts from the last exposure. Their mandatory quarantine time was already half over before the kids had to sit out. Half of those kids had to switch to remote learning for about three days, and the other half was about five days.”
Henrichs said there were no changes expected in the school’s mask mandate despite the recent number of cases and quarantines. Starting on April 5, students and staff only had to wear masks inside the school building and on school transportation.