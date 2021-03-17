ATLANTIC– An bank area near the trail at Schildberg Recreation Area where the Buck Creek Road and Iowa Avenue meet is starting to come down, and Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park and Recreation Board Monday night that it needs to be regraded and shored up.
He said the company doing the work will start around May or June, and they are also working on the project at Cass County Health System. They will be able to use waste materials from that project to help shore up the bank.
“We will be able to utilize some of the waste materials to stabilize that bank, and the fact that we’re able to utilize those items, we’ll probably be able to repair 95 to 100 percent of the bank. And we’ll be able to do it in one shot (and not have to do it in sections),” Rasmussen said.
He said the work could sometime in May or June, and it would be a two step process because the bank would have to be repaired, and then part of the trail would have to be repaired because of the construction equipment driving over it to repair the bank.
Rasmussen said the asphalt on the trail is starting to deteriorate, and the plan was to replace it in sections with concrete.
“Our goal is to do small sections and replace the asphalt with concrete to make it more sturdy,” he said.