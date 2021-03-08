ATLANTIC – The winners of the Atlantic Park and Recreation Department’s Snow Sculpture Contest actually had a different plan in mind when they started.
Acacia Macias and her children were named winners of the department’s contest on Friday, and they, along with Don Wilson, ended up building a bear. But the original plan was to build SpongeBob’s Pineapple.
“It was supposed to be SpongeBob’s pineapple,” Macias said. “However, by the next day, it had melted too much and one side had caved in. So we improvised. We made a huge snowball and rolled it right into where the side had fallen in. We filled in the holes and decided the only other thing we could think of with a body that big besides a snowman was a bear.”
She said it took them four hours to build the bear, and “six people to lift his big head up there.”
They also added a little color to the bear, and Macias said, “We ran out of food coloring and ended up using vanilla extract to color the rest of him.”
Staff at the park’s department asked people to submit their photos of a snow sculpture built during the month of February. Photos were placed on the department’s Facebook page, and Facebook users had the opportunity to vote for their favorite. The bear sculpture had the most votes with 36. A train sculpture got second with 33 votes, and a shark sculpture got third with 32 votes. Visit to the Atlantic Park and Recreation’s Facebook Page to see more submitted snow sculpture photos.